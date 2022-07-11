Leisure Travel Market 2022 | Industry Demand, Top Manufacturers Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Global Leisure Travel Market Size was valued at USD 4,405.5 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 6,347.8 Billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Leisure travel trips are planned for the purpose of entertainment, relaxation, and holiday. The travel industry aims at providing an enjoyable experience to all its customers. The leisure travel market operates in a competitive business environment as there are rapid developments and changes in the travelling modes.

Request a Sample Report of Global Leisure Travel Market @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/leisure-travel-market

Major factors driving the growth in the global leisure travel market are changes in the spending pattern of consumers, increase in diversity and global connectivity. Rising disposable income of people around the world leads to a changing preference and developing opportunities which are fueling the leisure travel market growth. In the U.S., more than 35% of travelers are willing to pay more for a better experience and this high-spending on-leisure travel is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the diversified populations across the globe are significantly making more curiosity in people to explore different parts of world to learn more about different cultural diversities and ethnicities.

Moreover, due to increasing digitalization and penetration of internet, people are now aware of all the places across the globe. The growing aviation industry has a major role in improving travel by connecting all locations of the world, this factor has boosted the global connectivity and hence positively impacting the leisure travel market growth.

Restraint and Challenges Ahead

The different dimensions of political instability or political turbulence such as civil unrest, terrorism, riots and strikes have inevitably led to a decline in the number domestic and international tourists in some parts of the world. However, the global tourism industry is witnessing a period of continuous growth and unprecedented transformation. With the continuous growth and demand in the tourism industry, travelers are ready to pay higher prices in order to get travel experiences based on their behavior, expectations and preferences.

Hence, leading brands are no longer marketing to segments, but customizing the entire experience to the individual. Furthermore, lack of skilled workforce at mid and upper level of management, insufficient skills to train and develop staff, recruitment and retention difficulties have hindered the market growth of global leisure travel industry. The growth in the leisure travel industry is dynamic, however, its impact can be seen in the environment in terms of pollution, global warming, congestion, and noise pollution as transportation is the key factor of this sector.

Opportunities and Trends in Leisure Travel Market

The space tourism industry seeks to provide tourists human space travel experience for recreational, leisure and business purposes. Some of the key space tourism companies that provide consumers with experience of real weightlessness in space are SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing, Virgin Galactic and Orion Span. In addition, wellness tourism have encouraged people to travel for the purpose of promoting health and well-being in order to attain new experiences that are beyond the over-crowded destinations. Further, shifting demand towards personal travel destinations in recent times has shaped up the market trends.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/leisure-travel-market

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Leisure Travel Market

COVID-19 has tremendously resulted in a massive and sudden transformation, owing to lockdowns in most of the countries across the world. The strict lockdown and closing of borders imposed by the government authorities all around the world have directly affected the travel industry by creating disruptions in demand and supply chain of the leisure travel industry. The companies in leisure travel market have experienced huge losses. However, the market for leisure travel is expected to grow with easing travel restrictions, industries restarting their manufacturing units and engaging travelers with virtual reality.

Solo Traveler segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period

Based on traveler type the segment is bifurcated into solo and group types. Solo segment is anticipated to dominate the global leisure travel market due to various factors such as social media influence, different preferences and interests, psychographic traits. Moreover, there are significant increases in the number of travelers who wants to travel solo in order to explore new experiences and cultures and thus it presents a promising business opportunity in the leisure travel industry. On the other hand, group travelers constitute a major share in the global leisure travel industry in 2021.

Online Sales Channel register highest CAGR in the Global Leisure Travel Market

On the basis of sales channel, the global market is studied across conventional and online channels. The online segment holds the major market share and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to high adoption of online channels to book travel packages, using online resources for deciding destination and accommodation. The substantial growth in demand for online sales channel across the globe aims to provide seamless customer experience.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the leisure travel market and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period 2022-2027, the Asia-Pacific region holds the major share in 2021due to increasing awareness in leisure travel, rise in wellness trend, rapid development of global outbound tourism and government support to boost tourism industry. Some of the emerging economies such as India, Malaysia and Singapore have increased investment and development in promoting tourism across the globe. Moreover, increase in disposable income and growing number of travelers are the main reasons for the growth of Leisure Travel Market in the APAC region.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key market players in the Global Leisure Travel Market are Cox & Kings Ltd., Expedia Group, JTB Americas Group, Priceline Group, TUI Group, and World Travel among others.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Leisure Travel Market

Global Leisure Travel Market is segmented based on traveler type, sales channels, and region. These are further sub-segmented to get a holistic view of the market.

Following are the different segments of the Global Leisure Travel Market:

By Traveler Type Segment of the Global Leisure Travel Market is further sub-segmented into:

Solo

Group

By Sales Channel Segment of the Global Leisure Travel Market is further sub-segmented into:

Conventional Channels

Online Channels

By Region Segment of the Global Leisure Travel Market is further sub-segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/leisure-travel-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@astuteanalytica.com

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe.

They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15, Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

SOURCE Astute Analytica