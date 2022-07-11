India nano silver Market 2022 | Guaranteed 30% OFF | Trends, Business Growth, Application, Development, Countries, and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the India nano silver Research are American Elements, – Filo Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, – Merck KGaA, – Mincometsal, – Nanochemazone, Inc., – Nanocomposix, – Nano Labs, – Nanoshel LLC, – Reinste Nanoventures Pvt. Ltd, – Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and other key market players.

India nano silver market was valued at $61.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $208.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Nano silver materials or particles’ sizes range from 1 to 100 nm. It has distinctive thermal, electrical, optical characteristics, and is being integrated into products that range from chemical and biological sensors to photovoltaics. Some of the additional applications are molecular photonic and diagnostics devices, which take advantage of the unique optical properties of these nanomaterials. General applications of nano silver are antimicrobial coatings, textiles, wound dressings, biomedical devices, and others. Silver nanoparticles continuously release a low level of silver ions to offer protection against bacteria. Because of their small size, these nanoparticles invade microorganisms and kill them.

Rise in demand for nano silver from various antimicrobial applications in end-use industries is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for nano silver and rapid growth of electronics and pharmaceutical sector in India is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. However, rise in concerns over environmental impact and toxicity of nano silver products is the key factor expected to hinder the growth of the market during the analyzed time frame. On the contrary, rise in awareness and trend toward biological synthesis method is projected to create opportunity for key players in the India nano silver market during the forecast period.

The India nano silver market is segmented on the basis of method of synthesis and end user. Depending on method of synthesis, the market is categorized into physical, chemical reduction, and biological. The end users covered in the study include electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, clothing & textile, personal care & cosmetics, water treatment, and others.

By Method of Synthesis

– Physical

– Biological

– Chemical Reduction

By End User

– Electrical & Electronics

– Pharmaceuticals

– Food and Beverages

– Clothing & Textile

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– Water Treatment

– Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

