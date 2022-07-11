Key Companies Covered in the polycarbonate sheets Research are Covestro AG, – Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd., – Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd., – Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd., – Emco Industrial Plastics, – Exolon Group, – Palram Industries Ltd, – Spolytech, – MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd., – Tuflite, and other key market players.

The polycarbonate sheets market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Polycarbonate is a thermoplastic material that provides sheets manufacturers a freedom to design. Polycarbonate is known for maintaining strength and color in stressful conditions. Polycarbonate sheets are used in numerous applications such as clear windows on prototype models, color tinted translucent prototypes, machinery guards, roofs, and others.

Factors propelling the market growth are increased demand for the product roofing system. The advantages of polycarbonate sheet-based roofing system are its durability, ease of use, UV protection, fire resistance, aesthetic appeal, and others. However, factors hindering the market are volatile raw material prices and toxic nature of polycarbonate. There are also rising concerns regarding its use in food processing applications as it releases Bisphenol A (BPA) during hydrolysis. On the contrary, the growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is expected to increase the demand for polycarbonate sheets in the coming years.

The global polycarbonate sheets market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market is segregated into solid, multiwall, corrugated, and others. By end-use industries, the market is fragmented into building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, packaging, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

By Type

– Solid

– Multiwall

– Corrugated

– Others

By End-use Industry

– Building & Construction

– Electrical & Electronics

– Automotive & Transportation

– Aerospace & Defense

– Packaging

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

