Gaming Peripheral Market 2022 | Size, Growth, Trends, Share, and, Opportunities Forecast To 2027 with Top Countries Data

Global Gaming Peripheral Market was valued at US$ 4,895.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 8,690 Million by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The global gaming peripheral market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports or virtual gaming around the world.

The market is further expanding due to increased investments in gaming peripheral, e-sports and increasing number of gamers globally. Increasing demand for realistic and immersive gaming experience has led to a significant development of special gaming peripherals. The e-sports industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the years with the potential of reaching large audience in terms of popularity.

With the increased consumer inclination towards online and social media gaming, many prominent companies and government authorities have invested in the field of e-sports and advanced gaming peripheral market. However, factors such as higher initial cost, lack of standardization and increased availability of counterfeit products inhibit the market growth of gaming peripheral market.

Market Segmentation:

Output devices segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on device, the gaming peripheral market is segmented into input devices (controller, gamepads, gaming mice, headsets, joysticks, keyboards, others) and output devices (AR/VR headsets, gaming headsets, printer, speakers and others). The output devices segment dominates the market with 55% market share in 2021. Factors such as increased advancement in output devices, growing popularity of e-sports and virtual gaming in recent years have strengthen the market share of such devices in the global market.

Gaming console segment dominates the Global Gaming Peripheral Market

On the basis of platform, the gaming peripheral market is bifurcated into gaming consoles and PC (desktop/laptop). The gaming console segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Gaming consoles shows a high probability for rapid growth based on growing popularity, accessible compact size for hardware and user friendly interface. Gaming consoles segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Wireless connectivity segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on connectivity, the gaming peripheral market is categorized into wired and wireless connectivity. Wired connectivity segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021. Increasing preference for smart and wireless peripherals, rising popularity of virtual video games and PC is anticipated to drive the demand for wireless segment. Furthermore, vendors and key market players are continuously focusing on developing advanced and wireless peripherals.

Online segment holds the highest market share in terms of distribution channel

Based on distribution channel, the gaming peripheral market is segmented into online and offline channels. Online segment dominates the marketplace and is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period. Online distribution channel is gaining significant marketplace as several vendors are focusing on digital sales. Also, the rapid surge in the internet proliferation and web platforms tends to be a critical factor in the growth of online distribution channel.

Individual segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period

The end-user segment is categorized on the basis of individuals, enterprise and commercials (game parlors, theme parks/amusement centers). The individual segment contributed to the largest market share for the gaming peripheral market during the forecast period. The growing government initiatives to drive the e-sports development have further accelerated the market growth across the globe. The enterprise segment has the highest CAGR in the marketplace as it focuses on getting real-time gaming experiences to the users.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the Global Gaming Peripheral Market

North America gaming peripheral market holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The US majorly contribute to the market growth in the region owing to the rising preference for personalized gaming experience, large scale investments for video gaming and e-sports. Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Gaming Peripheral Market is highly competitive. Some of the key players operating in the global market include Alienware (Dell), Anker Innovation Limited, Cooler Mater Technology Inc., Corsair Components Inc, Redragon Zone, Gamdias, Guillemot Corporation S.A., HP Development Company L.P., Kingston Technology Company Inc, Logitech International S.A, Mad Catz, SADES Technological Corporation, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sharkoon Technologies, Rapoo, SteelSeries, Razer Inc, GIGA-BYTE Technology Co Ltd, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Company Profile:

Alienware is an American multinational company which has a wide product portfolio in laptops, desktops, graphics amplifiers and video consoles. The company has a global reach and deals in wide range of gaming accessories such as keyboards, gaming monitors, gaming chairs, gaming headsets and replacement parts.

Anker Innovation Limited is an electronic company known for its manufacturing computer and mobile peripherals such as phone chargers, power banks, ear buds, speaker, torches and many others. Across the globe, the company mainly focuses on its key innovations such as Smart AI-enabled webcam and a Portable noise-isolating conference speaker and its key brands that are driving unprecedented growth.

Corsair Components Inc is America based computer hardware and peripheral company that has a wide product portfolio in gaming gear, streaming gear, PC components, Gaming PCs and Software. In terms of business revenue segmentation, gaming components and system segment holds the largest percentage of share. Corsair believes that through acquisitions they will create new world class gaming experiences for PC gamers.

Turtle Beach Corporation is an American gaming accessories manufacturer company, supplying its product in the gaming audio and gaming accessories industry. It is one of the leading gaming accessory providers around the world. North America holds the highest percentage of revenue in terms of geographical segmentation.

Segmentation Overview:

Global Gaming Peripheral Market is segmented based on input device, output device, platform, connectivity, distribution channel, end user and region. The industry trends in global marketplace are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the gaming peripheral market.

Following are the different segments of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market:

By Device Segment of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Input Device

Controller

Gamepads

Gaming Mice

Headsets

Joysticks

Keyboards

Steering Wheel

Web Camera

Others

Output Device

AR/VR Headsets

Gaming Headsets

Head-mounted Display

Printer

Speakers

TFT and CRT Monitor

Others (Graphics Card, Digital Camera etc.)

By Platform Type Segment of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Gaming Consoles

PC (Desktop/Laptop)

By Connectivity Segment of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Wired

Wireless

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Distribution Channel Segment of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Online

Offline

By End User Segment of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Individual

Enterprises

Commercial

Game Parlors

Theme Parks/ Amusement Centers

By Region Type Segment of the Global Gaming Peripheral Market is Sub- Segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

