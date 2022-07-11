Key Companies Covered in the acrylic resins Research are Basf Se, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sumitomo Chemical, Dic Corporation, and Dsm. and other key market players.

The global acrylic resins market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Acrylic resins is a thermoplastic or thermosetting polymer, which is used as primary binder for coatings and additives. Acrylic resins can be both solvent-based and water-based systems. The density of acrylic resin is in the range 1.02-1.19 g/cc. Acrylic resins have high water resistance, high adhesion, and these are resistant to cracking. Some of the major applications of acrylic resins include paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

Surge in demand for acrylic resins in building and construction projects is the major factor that propels the market growth. In addition, owing to high adhesion, acrylic resins are used as primary binders in paints and coatings. Moreover, growth in number of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific and North America further fuel demand for these resins. With rapid urbanization, need for improved infrastructure and residential spaces is expected to play crucial role in the market growth. Total population of Asia-Pacific represent around 60% of total world population and is expected to increase 5.2 billion (0.9 billion increase) by 2050. Furthermore, with rise in demand for sustainable acrylic resins, applications of water-based systems is on the rise in the market. Moreover, water-based acrylic resins are slowly getting prominence in the market and industry players are shifting from alkyl coating to eco-friendly water-based acrylic coatings. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth.

However, adverse effects of solvent-based acrylic resins and environment regulations regarding high volatile organic contents (VOCs) restrict the market growth. Rapid application of solvent-based acrylic resins may cause serious headache, dizziness, and light?headedness progressing to unconsciousness.

in projected timeframe. Sustainable solution is the main goal of developing green or bio-based paints and coating systems. Environment sustainability encompasses every stage of coating’s life cycle i.e., from raw material to resin manufacturing and formulation level. Such developments are expected to provide new market opportunities in the coming years.

The global acrylic resins market is segmented on the basis of solvency, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of solvency, it is divided into water-based, solvent-based, and others. By application, it is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, and others. By end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, paper & paperboard, consumer goods, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Water based

– Solvent based

– By Application

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives & Sealants

– Others

– By End-User

– Building & Construction

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Packaging

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

