Key Companies Covered in the Brazil aluminum Research are Alcan Alumina Ltd., o Alcoa Aluminio SA, o CBA-Companhia Brasileira De Aluminio, o Elfer Industria, o Servico E Comercio Ltd., o Hydro Extrusion Brasil SA, o Norsk Hydro Do Brasil Ltd., and other key market players.

The Brazil aluminum market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Aluminum is a lightweight, nonmagnetic, soft, and ductile metal present in the boron group. It is the third most abundant element found in the Earth’s crust. It is usually extracted from minerals such as cryolite and bauxite. It forms a reflective coating when evaporated in vacuum, which is utilized for manufacturing of telescope mirrors, packaging products, and toys. It is used in the production of a variety of products such as foils, window frames, kitchen utensils, airplane parts, beer kegs, and others.

The growing use of aluminum in the transport sector is due to the greater presence of the metal in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trucks, buses, vessels, subways, and trains. Its properties of lightness and resistance boost safety while helping deplete greenhouse gas emissions. Rapid increase in applications in various end-user industries such as construction and packaging further fuel the market growth. Increase in use of substitutes such as carbon fiber and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are some of the factors restraining the market growth. However, rise in demand for recycled aluminum products is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the industry.

The Brazil aluminum market is segmented on the basis of processing method and end-user industry. Depending on processing method, the market is segmented into flat rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments & powder, and rod & bar. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into transportation, building & construction, electrical, consumer durable, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and others.

Impact of COVID-19

The global aluminum demand for primary aluminum declined by 7% for 2020. The Brazil aluminum market was hit hard by the pandemic as most of the sectors categorized as non-essentials were under lockdown. Building & construction, aerospace & automotive, consumer goods, and machinery & equipment sectors were hit differently. Some sectors were deeply impacted and some faced medium to low impact in 2020. However, the overall impact of COVID-19 can be concluded as high because the already slumping GDP will be affected for a long time and will need 3-5 years for correction.

The COVID-19 pandemic has medium to high range impact on the Brazil aluminum market as different sectors were affected differently. For example, building & construction and transport are the highly impacted sectors as the production and manufacturing operations were at halt for several months. Since these two sectors drive the major demand for aluminum, the industry has registered a sharp decline in its growth. However, as the COVID-19 situation is still no better for Brazil due to large number of cases being reported every day, many sectors have resumed their operations. The year 2021 has hit the world with a second wave of the virus that is spreading quicker and is more fatal than the first. This continues to affect Brazil as the country was not prepared to deal with large volumes of cases and the mutant virus found in Manaus. To slow down the spread, the country has yet again adopted lockdown first in few cities than extending it to several states nationwide.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Processing Method

? Flat Rolled

? Castings

? Extrusions

? Forgings

? Pigments & Powder

? Rod & Bar

By End-User Industry

? Transportation

? Building & Construction

? Electrical

? Consumer Durable

? Foil & Packaging

? Machinery & Equipment

? Others

