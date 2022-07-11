Key Companies Covered in the additives Research are ASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Milliken Chemical, PolyOne Corporation, Sanitized AG, and BioCote Limited. and other key market players.

The global additives market forecast was valued at $150.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $212.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Additive is an active substance that is added to improve parameters such as performance, texture, efficiency, shelf life, and productivity. Plastic additives, food additives, construction additives, lubricant additives, fuel additives, coating additives, and agrochemical additives are abundantly available in the market. Moreover, additives such as stabilizers, epoxidized soyabean oil (ESO), and phosphorus-based flame retardant additives are specialty additives that are used in end-use industries such as agriculture, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and packaging films.

Increase in application of additives in the packaging, food & beverages, and building & construction sectors acts as a key driving force of the global market. In addition, additives are widely used in fertilizers, batteries, fuel, and agrochemicals, which is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Rise in use of fuel additives products in the petroleum sector helps to improve quality of fuel and enhances petrol’s octane rating or act as corrosion inhibitors, which is another factor favorable for the growth of the global market. In addition, lubricity additives are important fuel additives that are used during formulation of diesel that protect internal contact points in fuel pumps and injection systems in diesel engines. Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for additives in the global market.

However, extended use of food additives pose health-related issues such as digestive disorders, nervous disorders, respiratory disorders, and skin problems is considerable factor that is predicted to hamper the market growth.

Conversely, rapid industrialization has been witnessed in the emerging economies such as China and India. For instance, the sectors such as plastic manufacturing, construction, energy (powerplants), and agrochemicals are contributing a major share to the growth of the economy, which is predicted to offer potential growth opportunity for the global market during the forecast period.

The global additives market is segmented into product type, end use, and region.

Depending on product type, the global additives market is categorized into plastic, food, construction, lubricant, fuel, coating, agrochemical, medicated feed, and others. The plastic additive is sub-segmented into plasticizers, impact modifiers, UV stabilizers, and others. Food additive is further segregated into preservatives, flavor enhancers, and others. Construction additive is subdivided into retarding agents, waterproofing agents, and others. Lubricant additive is further classified into anti-oxidants, viscosity index improvers, and others. Fuel additive is subcategorized into gasoline stabilizer, octane boosters, and others. Agrochemical additive is further divided into alkoxylates, agricultural emulsifier blend, and others. Coating additive is further differentiated into rheology modifiers, wetting agent, and others. Medicated feed additive is subclassified into antioxidants, antibiotics, and others. Other additives include battery additives, aquafeed additives, silicone additives, and surface additives.

The major end users of additives include packaging, food & beverages, building & construction, chemical, automotive, aerospace, animal husbandry, and others.

Region wise, the global additives market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global additives market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key market segments

– By Product Type

– Plastic Additive

– Food Additive

– Construction Additive

– Lubricant Additive

– Fuel Additive

– Coating Additive

– Agrochemical Additive

– Medicated Feed Additive

– Others

– By End Use

– Packaging

– Food & Beverage

– Building & Construction

– Chemical

– Automotive

– Aerospace

– Animal Husbandry

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

