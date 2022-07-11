Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players – Alent Plc, Hitachi Chemical, Kyocera Chemical

Key Companies Covered in the Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Research are Alent Plc, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Kyocera Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chemical Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Mitsui High-Tec Inc., Henkel Ag & Company, Toray Industries Corporation, Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd. and other key market players.

Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

A semiconductor package is a casing made of materials such as metal, plastics, glass or ceramic, which contains one or more discrete semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The packaging facilitates connection of these devices to external environment such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and also provides protection against threats such as light exposure, mechanical impact and chemical contamination.

These materials are critical to semiconductor wafer-level packaging processes, heterogeneous integration, and 3D integration technologies. The market growth is primarily driven by technological advancement and rising adoption of mobile phones and other communication devices. Additionally, rising demand for consumer electronic products is further aiding the growth of market across the world. Moreover, rising number of smart city projects across the globe, and growing trend of miniaturization of electronic products are anticipated to stimulate the market over the forecast period. Hence the growing investments in research for nanotechnology drives the market growth. As per National Nanotechnology Initiative, in US the President’s 2018 Budget presented in May 2017, provided USD 1.2 billion for the National Nanotechnology Initiative aimed to support the innovation and research and development in the Nanotechnology. Moreover, this sanction is expected to increase as the President’s Budget of 2020 requested USD 1.4 billion for the national Nanotechnology Initiative aiming for continued investment in basic research, early-stage applied research and technology transfer efforts. The cumulative investment in the National Nanotechnology Initiative since its inception in 2001 has amounted to USD 29 billion. In addition, rapid development in electronic industry in emerging countries is further likely to augment the demand for semiconductor packaging material in the near future. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. However, high initial investment requirements and fluctuations in raw material prices are factors which are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Semiconductor Packaging Material market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investments in research and development in Nanotechnology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand in consumer electronics and production of semiconductors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Semiconductor Packaging Material market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lead frames

Organic substrates

Ceramic packages

Encapsulation resins

Bonding wire

Die attach material

Other

by Application:

Consumer electronics equipment

Commercial electronics equipment

Industrial electronics equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

