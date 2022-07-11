U.S. waterstop Market 2022 | Amazing Deal with 30% DISCOUNT | Outlook, Current Status, Supply, Demand, and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the U.S. waterstop Research are BoMetals, Inc., – GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., – Henry Company, – JP Specialties, Inc., – Minerals Technologies, Inc., – Sika AG, – Trelleborg AB, – West American Rubber Company, LLC, – Williams Products, Inc., – W.R. Meadows, Inc., and other key market players.

The U.S. waterstop market was valued at $750.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Waterstop is the filler used in construction joints to stop water leakage from construction joints. Waterstops are made up of materials including polyvinyl chloride, rubber, galvanized steel, copper, and others. The selection of waterstops is based on the type of construction and its application. It provides various advantages including high life cycle, excellent tensile strength, chemical resistance, and others. Waterstops are basically used in the construction structures such as basement walls, tunnels, subways, canals, spillway walls, basement slabs, water tanks, and other water retaining structures.

Increase in demand for clean water for municipal/industrial applications is expected to drive the demand for building and construction of dams, water tanks, and other water storage structures, which further fuel the growth of the waterstop market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in building & construction of warehouses, owing to rapid growth of the commerce sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. However, lack of consumer awareness, regulations, and high cost associated with waterstops is the key factor projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary technological advancements toward sustainability of waterstop products is expected to create opportunity for key players in the U.S. waterstop market.

The U.S. waterstop market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and end use. Depending on material, the market is categorized into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), rubber, metals, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into walls, water tanks, tunnels, parking structure, and others. The end uses covered in the study include residential, commercial, and industrial.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Rubber

– Metal

– Others

By Application

– Walls

– Water Tanks

– Tunnels

– Parking Structures

– Others

By End Use

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

