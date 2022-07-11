Non-Starch Polysaccharides Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2030 | Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Companies Covered in the Non-Starch Polysaccharides Market Research are Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods plc., Novozymes A/S, Alltech Inc., Guolong Group, Amano Enzyme Incorporated, Adisseo and other key market players.

Global Non-Starch Polysaccharides Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Non-starch polysaccharides (NSP) are a type of polymers of monosaccharides that usually found in the plant. They are a major part of dietary fiber and can be quantified accurately other than total dietary fiber, including cellulose, glucans, gums, pectin, mucilage, chitin, and inulin. The non-starch polysaccharides in wheat, rice, and maize are mostly insoluble and have an emetic effect, while in oats, rye, barley, and beans are mainly solvable and have a cholesterol-reducing effect.

Therefore, the demand for non-starch polysaccharides is significantly growing throughout the word. Furthermore, the rising consumption of dietary supplements, along with the surging trend of healthy eating with increased food concerns among the people are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition consumer survey on dietary supplements in 2017, the U.S.-based trade association estimated that around 76% of Americans are consuming dietary supplements for improving health & fitness, which has increased of around 64% from 2008. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of D-Mannose, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, many industries are facing extreme difficulties due to the measures being undertaken to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus, but the non-starch polysaccharides industry is having a breakthrough moment. Since, it is beneficial for COVID-19’s effects due to its physiological and biological properties, thus the consumption of NSP is increased. This is likely to accelerate the market growth in the upcoming years. However, risks from antinutritive effects and lack of scientific knowledge about its usage in modes of action in vivo are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Non-Starch Polysaccharides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising consumption of dietary supplements with increasing health awareness among people, and the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Diutan

Beta-glucan

Scleroglucan

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Cleaning Agents

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Non-Starch Polysaccharides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

