Key Companies Covered in the nepheline Research are AGSCO Corporation, Unimin Corp. (COVIA), Phos Agro Group of Companies, Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Anyang Country Mining Co Ltd., SCR Sibelco, RUSAL PLC, The 3M Company, Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd., and North Cape Minerals AS. and other key market players.

The global nepheline market was valued at $0.17 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $0.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Nepheline, also known as nephelite, is an igneous rock containing much lower silica content that is formed out of molten magma in the absence of silica. Nepheline syenite enhances resistance to breaking & scratching, exhibits high chemical durability, and improves thermal endurance, owing to presence of alumina content. Nepheline is widely used in weather-resistant paints due to its ability to impart weather resistance and glossy finish characteristics. . Major nepheline syenite deposit can be found across Khibiny Complex, Russia, Ontario, Norway, Brazil, Greenland, Egypt, and Mexico.

The growth global nepheline market is presently driven by rise in use of nepheline syenite as an alternative source for potassium and aluminum. Key players in the market are concentrating more on development of integrated approach for extraction of potassium and aluminum from a silicate mineral, i.e., nepheline syenite. This factor is predicted to act as a key driving force of the global market.

Furthermore, potassium is used as an essential micronutrient for plant growth with additional components such as nitrogen and phosphorus. In addition, it plays an important role in over 60 enzymatic systems and can be used effectively for synthesis of proteins, vitamins, starch, and cellulose. Thus, extraction of potash from low grade feldspar, glauconitic sandstone, biotite, and nepheline syenite containing 5-15% K2O minerals propels the growth of the global nepheline market. On the contrary, constituents such as iron, titanium, mica, and calcite minerals in nepheline syenite provokes quality problem due to different sintering properties. Thus, use of nepheline syenite during manufacturing of floor tile requires additional purification techniques, which, in turn, increases the downstream cost. This factor is predicted to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Utilization of nepheline syenite as an alternative to potassium is predicted to offer potential opportunity for the expansion of the global nepheline market. Potash is not distributed evenly in the earth’s crust and 90% of potash deposit is concentrated across Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Israel, and America. However, extraction and purification of potash is a cost-intensive process as compared to extraction of nepheline syenite.

The global nepheline market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into nepheline syenite, nepheline monzonite, and nephelinites. By application, it is fragmented into ceramic product, glass product, refractories, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– Profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

– Nepheline Syenite

– Nepheline Monzonite

– Nephelinites

– By Application

– Ceramic Product

– Glass Product

– Refractories

– Other

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

