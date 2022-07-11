Key Companies Covered in the flock adhesives Research are CHT Germany GmbH, Kissel + Wolf, Lord Corporation, Sika Automotive, Swiss Flock, Stahl, Avient, Nyatex, Dow Chemical, and H.B. Fuller Company. and other key market players.

The global flock adhesives market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Adhesive flocking is a process that involves incorporation of short fibers into adhesive layers through electrostatic or mechanical process. This results into formation of flocked fibers that are widely used in the textile sector. There are several processes that are used for adhesive flocking such as spraying, rolling, brushing, or dipping. Flock adhesives find applications in sectors such as automotive, textile, cosmetics, industrial technology, home & household, paper & packaging, construction, furniture, and textile.

Growth of the global flock adhesives market is attributed to the factors such as increase in utilization of flock adhesives in textile sector. There are several advantages of flock adhesives in the textile sector such as prevention of condensation of water droplets, heat insulation, prevention of dynamic friction & mechanical noise, and improve handling of equipment. Moreover, its characteristics such as environment friendly nature, elasticity, softness, resistance to scratches, and stability is the major growth factor in the global market. The automotive sector incorporates flock adhesive during manufacturing of glove boxes, sun visors, headrests, window guide, coiled cables, and cladding of pillars A, B & C. Textile industry is adopting flock adhesives for advertising prints on sports cloths and functional brush effect can also be achieved on carpets and mats. In addition, rise in adoption of flock adhesives in the furniture sector during manufacturing of upholstery fabrics with improved abrasion resistance also propels the market growth. These factors are predicted to augment the demand of flock adhesives during the forecast period. However, health and environmental hazards associated with flock adhesives is predicted to hamper the market growth. For instance, plastisol screen printing flocked adhesive is harmful to human skin and may lead to skin & eye irritation. In addition, use of flock adhesives in household sector is also expected to offer new opportunities for the market growth.

The global flock adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and region. Depending on resin type, the market is categorized into acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy resin, and other.

On the basis of application, the global flock adhesives market it is classified into automotive, textile, paper & packaging, and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global flock adhesive market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key market segments

– By Resin Type

– Acrylic

– Polyurethane

– Epoxy Resin

– Other

– By Application

– Automotive

– Textile

– Paper & Packaging

– Other

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

