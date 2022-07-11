Key Companies Covered in the graphite coatings Research are Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Mersen, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., Triton Minerals, CONDAT Corporation, Whitford, Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company, Final Advanced Materials, and BECHEM. and other key market players.

The global graphite coatings market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $0.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2022 to 2030.

There are different coating methods for modification of graphite characteristics that include impregnation of pyrolytic carbon, SiC, PTFE, methacrylate resin, and antimony.Graphite coating offers benefits such as corrosion resistance, clearance control to abradables and abrasives, and temperature management. Graphite coating with PTFE compound offers resistance toward acids and eliminates porosity without degrading thermal characteristics of the coating. Addition of methacrylate resin to graphite coating enhances sealant capacity while addition of antimony enhances wear resistance. Graphite coating with mixture of pyrolytic carbon offers smooth surface, enhanced density, strength, hardness, and low porosity making it permeable to fluids and gases.

Graphite coating can be effectively used for the applications that need to be operated at elevated temperature range upto 3000 degree Celsius. There is an increase in utilization of graphite coatings for production of rubber, paints, coatings, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). In addition, it is also used in applications such as heat exchangers, heat sinks for LED, electronic prints, power cables, and brake pads. Graphite coating in form of spray is widely adopted in applications such as lubrication of metals, plastics and rubbers products without using grease material. In addition, other applications of graphite coating include sealing of rigid graphite insulations, graphite felt, porous edges, and carbon fiber composite components. These factors are contributing toward the growth of the global graphite coatings market. However, long exposure to graphite coating and inhalation of graphite coating may lead to scarring of the lungs. Moreover, other health related issues such as chest pain, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, and cough is predicted to hamper the market growth. Technological development of graphite coating for widening the application of the product is predicted to offer new opportunity in the upcoming period.

The global graphite coatings market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use and region.

On the basis of application, the global graphite coatings lubrication, anti-seize agent, and release agent. Based on end-use the global market is segmented into automotive, displays & sensors, metal coatings, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global graphite coatings market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

1.2. Key market segments

– By Application

– Lubrication

– Anti-Seize Agent

– Release Agent

– By End-Use

– Automotive

– Displays & Sensors

– Metal Coating

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

