Key Companies Covered in the organic dyes Research are BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Cabot Corp., Dupont De Nemours & Co., and Lanxess AG. and other key market players.

The global organic dyes market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Dye is basically a color substance which is used to color various products. Dyeing Product Type involves dissolving the colorant into a suitable solution and bringing it in contact with the substance to be dyed. Some of the major applications of organic dyes include agricultural fertilizers, textile printing, and paints & coatings.

Shift in consumer preference toward environment-friendly products and increase in disposable income are the major factors influencing the growth of the global organic dyes market. As synthetic dyes lead to adverse effects on infants, consumers are showing more interest toward organic dyes. Moreover, surge in demand of organic dyes in various water-based liquid inks is expected to propel the market growth. Various natural dyes are widely used in digital textile printing where these are used for preparation of water-based inks. Furthermore, organic dyes have wide application in the construction industry for painting of masonry, walls, floor tiles, and roof tiles to provide aesthetic appeal and prolong the durability. However, high price of natural dyes and their limited availability negatively impact the market growth. The availability of organic dye may vary season to season, due to limitation of raw materials, which further hampers the market growth. On the contrary, intense research and development activities and robust investment from industry players is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

The global organic dyes market is segmented into product type, application, and region. Depending on product type, it is segregated into acid, basic, reactive, disperse, direct, sulphur, and, others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into plastic, paints and coatings, printing inks, textile, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players have adopted acquisition, agreements, and partnership to sustain the intense market competition.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

– The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world.

– The COVID-19 pandemic has significant impact on the organic dyes market, owing to travel restrictions and global lockdown norms.

– This global lockdown led to cancelled shipments and hindered project visits. From beginning of May, 2020, over 70 countries including India, US, EU, and Switzerland had taken drastic measures to restrict export and import activities.

– Moreover, the rapid spread of COVID-19 in countries such as China declined the export of various dye products.

– As companies such as AkzoNobel and BASF have strong market presence in China and other countries in Asia-Pacific, the supply chain disruption largely affected the market demand.

– However, with the growing demand from paints, coatings, and other end users, large number of industry players are investing in new start-ups in emerging economies, which will create new market opportunities during post COVID-19.

Key market segments

– By Product Type

– Acid

– Basic

– Reactive

– Disperse

– Direct

– Sulphur

– Others

– By Application

– Plastic

– Paints and Coatings

– Printing Inks

– Textile

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

