pest control Market 2022 | Exclusive discount of 30% | Opportunities, Share, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the pest control Research are Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eastern Pest Control, Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, JG Pest Control, Lindsey Pest Services, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., Syngenta, and The Service Master Global Holdings Inc. and other key market players.

The global pest control market size was valued at $20.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2030growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

Pesticides are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that are used for the purpose of mitigating pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues; thus, pest management has gained significant importance in the recent years.

The growth of the pest control market is attributed to the factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted insignificant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes. This has resulted in increased demand for pest control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is being witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries such as India. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which in turns is anticipated to fuel the demand for pest control products and services.

Rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of pest control products and services. Moreover, considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of pests; hence, making it essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazards caused by pesticides, due to their chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global pest control market is segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others.

On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global pest control market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

1.2. Key market segments

– By Type

– Chemical

– Mechanical

– Biological

– Other

– By Pest Type

– Insects

– Termites

– Rodents

– Other

– By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Agriculture

– Industrial

– Other

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

