Light Therapy Market Outlook 2022 and Growth By Top Key Players – Beurer, Koninklijke, Philips, Aura Daylight

Key Companies Covered in the Light Therapy Market Research are Beurer, Koninklijke, Philips, Aura Daylight, BioPhotas, Lucimed, Zepter International, Verilux,, Northern Light Technologies., Johnson & Johnson and other key market players.

Global Light Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 874.0 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9 CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Light therapy is the use of natural light or some kind of similar light to treat such conditions such as skin disorders (psoriasis and vitiligo), neurological disorders (anxiety, depression, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), mood and sleep disorders), certain cancer and precancerous conditions (hyperbilirubinemia, infant jaundice, and others Market growth is fueled by an increase in the prevalence of skin disorders as well as manufacturers’ continued investment in launching innovative products.

Clarify Medical released a smartphone-connected phototherapy system in February 2018, after receiving FDA approval in June 2017. This cutting-edge technology is used to treat skin conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema. Business growth will be aided by favourable reimbursement policies in developed countries. A flexible spending plan (FSA), a health savings account (HSA), or a health reimbursement programme can be used to pay for light therapy (HRA). The low cost of light therapy compared to laser surgery, as well as people’s increasing understanding of their cosmetic appearance, would drive up demand in the coming years. The main factors limiting the growth of the light therapy market are a lack of knowledge about the therapy and a lack of funds invested by companies in research. During the forecast era, the light visor segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. In the near future, acceptance of portable lightening devices like light visors for successful patient management will accelerate segment development. Because of the potential for side effects, some customers are hesitant to use light therapy, which is slowing market development.

Technological advancements and growing applications of light therapy market, the North American light therapy market is expected to exceed USD 350 million by 2020. Furthermore, the presence of major market players and product availability will boost regional market revenue growth. Thus, the introduction and availability of innovative products, as well as increased awareness and favourable reimbursement policies, will play a critical role in the overall growth of the North American industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Light Box

Floor and Desk Lamps

Light Visor

HDST

Dawn Simulator

Light Therapy Bulbs

Others

By Application

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Acne Vulgaris

Winter Blues

Sleeping Disorders

SAD

Others

By Light Type

Blue light

Red light

White light

Others

By End-use

Homecare settings

Dermatology clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of Light Therapy in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

