Antibiotics Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2022–2030

Key Companies Covered in the Antibiotics Market Research are Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Merck & Co., Inc, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Melinta Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nabriva Therapeutics plc, Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories and other key market players.

Global Antibiotics Market is valued approximately USD 40.85 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Antibiotics are the anti-microbial that destroy or slows down the growth of bacteria. Antibiotics are available in different forms like pills, capsules, syrups or injections. The increasing investments in research and development of new antibiotic drugs, increasing growth in the incidences of infection and chronic diseases and constant support from the governments for the development of antibacterial drugs have been driving the global market across the forecast period.

There have been continuous efforts of pharmaceutical companies in development of new antibiotics which are more susceptible in nature. According to a report published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), the consumption rate of antibiotics increased by 39% during the period of 2000-2015, whichis further expected to increase by 200% by 2030. As per the report of World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 million cases of tuberculosis were diagnosed in 2019, leading to increased consumption of antibiotics. However, strict government regulations for the approval of new medicines and certain side effects of antibiotics can hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Whereas, prolonged increase in the demand of antibiotics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Natural Extracts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share. This is mainly because of an increase in the number of prescriptions of antibiotics as well as the larger population in the region. Whereas, North America is also expected to project remarkable growth over the upcoming period 2021-2027. Factors such as the availability of many pharmaceutical manufacturers and improving healthcare infrastructure would help North America to outpace the Antibiotics Market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Action Mechanism:

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

By Drug Class:

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolide

Carbapenem

Aminoglycoside

Sulfonamide

7-ACA

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Antibiotics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

