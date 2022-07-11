Molecular Imaging Market Size 2022 Global Share, Demand, Revenue and Forecast till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Molecular Imaging Market Research are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi High-Technology Corporation, Esaote Spa, Bruker, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health and other key market players.

Global Molecular Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 4.77 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Molecular imaging is in demand as it gives the detailed picture of functions in the body at molecular level which is used to diagnose several diseases. Rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of artificial intelligence in radiology are the driving factors for the adoption of Molecular Imaging across the forecast period.

Adoption and advancements in technologies such as PET/CT, MRI, robotics, non-ionizing imaging techniques, and Nano-biotechnology has helped to market to grow. Molecular imaging devices produces minimal ionizing radiations and thus, eliminating the chances of risk. According to World Health Organization (WHO), per capita healthcare expenditure was USD 351 in 2000 has grown to USD 926 by 2018. However, requirement of digitization and higher cost of investment restraints the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increase in functionality of products and rapid pace of innovation is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The geographical study of the global Molecular Imaging Market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market across the world in terms of market share by projecting fastest growth, having advancement of technology and high awareness among patient population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fasted growing market over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disorder, increasing government support for healthcare R&D, and rising investment in the healthcare sector would drive the market for the Molecular Imaging across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Gamma Camera

Single Photon Emission Computed Technology

Positron Emission Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Optical Imaging

Molecular Ultrasound Imaging

By Application:

Cancer

Heart Disease

Brain Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Lung Disorder

Bone Disorder

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Molecular Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

