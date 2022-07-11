Healthcare Smart Beds Market [HOW TO INCREASE] 2022 Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Healthcare Smart Beds Market Research are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., LINET, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Arjo, Vlker GmbH, Favero Health Projects SpA and other key market players.

Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market is valued approximately at USD 411.2 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Healthcare Smart Beds are the beds with a remote monitoring system to keep the track of the patient through beds containing sensors for body temperature, heartbeat, blood, oxygen and others. They provide enable effective patient monitoring and effective delivery of care along with collecting electronic medical records of the patients.

The global Healthcare Smart Beds market is being driven by the rising number of new product launches, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgeries. Furthermore, technology upgradation and the integration of artificial intelligence provides information by patient monitoring and their physicians about health activities of their patients, which will boost new opportunities for the global Healthcare Smart Beds industry. For instance, in 2020, Stryker launched a wireless smart hospital bed ProCuity to improve efficiency and safety. Also, in 2021, Digital health company Zyter launched a new tool for healthcare technology to deploy large facilities into a single unified 5G-ready smart platform, called Zyter Smart Hospitals. However, high costs of advanced technology beds and low health budgets set by the governments in the underdeveloped countries may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The global Healthcare Smart Beds Market is analyzed considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to adoption of artificial intelligence and promptness & affordability of health monitoring services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure which has stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rising disposable income and rising incidences of disease in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Medical Nursing Homes

Medical Laboratory and Research

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

