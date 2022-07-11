Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market [REVENUE SOURCE] 2022 Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Research are Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Novartis AG, uniQure N.V., Celgene Corporation, Gilead Lifesciences, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation and other key market players.

Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market is valued approximately at USD 7.9 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products have enabled the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare industry to open new modes for the treatment of incurable diseases and cancer types. The global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market is being driven by growing prevalence of diseases, an expanding healthcare industry and increasing research and development.

For instance, in 2020, WuXi Advanced Therapies launched new closed process CAR-T Cell Therapy Platform to accelerate the timeframe for cell and gene therapy expansion, which is expected to boost the market growth. In 2020, EdiGene and Immunochina collaborated on Research & Development to develop allogeneic CAR-T therapy for cancer. Furthermore, the strategic development between hospitals and companies along with the government regulations and approvals will provide new opportunities for the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products industry. However, high manufacturing costs and low investments by the governments of less developed countries in the healthcare may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

In the regional analysis of the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market, North America is dominating the market while Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate among the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing demand for therapies in ambulatory centers and hospitals, technological progressions coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure which has stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas, high growth rate of Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing number of cancer patients and people getting more aware due to government and private investments in improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

CAR-T Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineered Product

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

