Skincare Market [HOW TO GAIN] 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Skincare Market Research are Unilever, Procter & Gamble, LOral Professional, Este Lauder Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Avon Products Inc., Coty Inc., Kao Corporation and other key market players.

Global Skincare Market is valued approximately USD 148.30billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.24 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The practices used to keep our skin healthy and enhance its beauty is skincare. In addition to this the skincare market industry offers products for rejuvenating the skin cells and improving the quality and texture of the skin. This has prompted not only the younger but the older generation as well to include these products in their daily routines and change their lifestyle patterns.

Increasing concerns towards skin nourishment due to number of factors such as acne, blackheads, scars, tanning etc. Along with this changing lifestyle and increased purchasing power of consumers will support the growth of the sector. Not only women but increased number of male consumers has also resulted in boosting the growth of the sector. Many of the skin concerns that drive interest in todays products includes protection from sun damage, According to the survey carried out by Canadian Dermatology Association 77% of the surveyed population said that sunscreens are essential in their life and 87% said they use a lotion of SPF 30 or higher .This led to an increase in demand for sunscreens and lotions. However, (Restraint) the newly discovered products are being tested on animals before launching them in the market. This animal testing has been highly criticized and therefore led to ban on animal testing. This proved to be hindering the growth of the industry.

Highest market share is by Asia Pacific because of increase in demand from developing economies like China and India. Increased awareness among people about the use of organic products and increase in purchasing power of consumers is a major factor for the performance of the APAC region. Whereas, North America is projected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the presence of several well-established companies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

? By Product

? Creams

? Lotions

? Powders

? Others

? By Packaging Type

? Tube

? Bottle

? Jar

? Others

? By Gender

? Men

? Women

? By Distribution Channel

? Cosmetic Stores

? Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

? Online/e-commerce Channels

? Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Skincare Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

