Healthcare 3D Printing Market Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2030

The global healthcare 3D printing market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global healthcare 3D printing market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare 3D printing or bioprinting assist pharmaceutical companies in the development of novel drugs, and making innovation in the market. The technology also helps surgeons and doctors plan surgical procedures, such as organ replacement.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly evolving healthcare sector will primarily drive the demand for healthcare 3D printing during the forecast period. Furthermore, efforts in R&D and the development of novel drugs are increasing. Thus, it is significantly driving the demand for healthcare 3D printing technologies. Apart from that, growing cases of fracture, cancer, and skull-based tumours will significantly fuel the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Growing government spending in the healthcare sector will also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, rising efforts in improving the healthcare infrastructure and growing digitalization in this sector will offer ample growth opportunities for the healthcare 3D printing market during the study period.

Companies are also making strategies to outperform in the market through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Proxera, a dental additive manufacturing expert, was acquired by ZARE. Through this deal, ZARE, an Italian 3D printing service bureau, will enter the sector. Moreover, the firm also aims to capitalize on Proxera’s technologies on a global scale.In addition, Siemens Healthineers also acquired Varian Medical Technologies, Inc. for US$ 16.4 million, intending to merge the 3D printing assets of several firms. Thus, such strategies are expected to escalate the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for 3D printing has rapidly increased after the COVID-19 outbreak. In the wake of the pandemic, several firms began the R&D activities in order to develop an efficient medicine. Due to the rapidly spreading terror of the virus, governments also started funding the pharmaceutical sector to strengthen the R&D segment of the healthcare sector. Thus, it brought untapped growth opportunities for the healthcare 3D printing market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the healthcare 3D printing market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing regulatory support for improving quality control methods in the region. In addition, the rising proliferation of advanced technologies, combined with the growing demand for advanced healthcare services, will drive the healthcare 3D printing market forward during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Product

? Syringe based

? Magnetic levitation

? Laser-based

? Inkjet based

By Technology

? Fused deposition modeling (FDM)

? Selective laser sintering (SLS)

? Stereolithography

? Others

By Application

? Biosensors

? Medical

? Pharmaceuticals

? Prosthetics and implants

? Tissue and organ generation

? Dental

By Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

