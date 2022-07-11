Epilepsy Devices Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

Competitors in the Market, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medpage Ltd. (Easylink UK), Cerbomed GmbH (TVNS Technologies GmbH), Liva Nova (Cyberonics), Compumedics, Nihon Kohden, MC10, Empatica Inc, Medtronic Plc, Neuropace Inc, Other Prominent Players

The global epilepsy devices market size was US$ 588.9 million in 2021. The global epilepsy devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 1113.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Epilepsy is a type of chronic neurological disorder. Its symptoms include repeated unprovoked seizures, which are characterized by unnoticed episodes of uncontrollable movement affecting a part of the body. Strokes, brain tumors, infections, head injuries, birth defects in some persons can result in epilepsy. Apart from that, various blood tests such as complete blood counts, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography scanning (CT), and electroencephalograms (EEG) are used to diagnose epilepsy depending on the symptoms of the disorder.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising prevalence of epilepsy will primarily drive the growth of epilepsy devices for effective treatment. World Health Organization (WHO) data indicates that nearly 50 million people globally are suffering from epilepsy. Thus, the high prevalence of epilepsy will fuel the growth of the overall epilepsy devices market during the forecast period.

Epilepsy requires continuous monitoring of the patients. Thus, the high need for advanced devices in the treatment of epilepsy will fuel the growth of the overall market. In addition to that, rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute to the growth of the global epilepsy devices market during the analysis period.

Technological improvements in the industry will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global epilepsy devices market during the forecast timeframe. On the flip side, the lack of efficient healthcare facilities may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global epilepsy devices market, owing to the large number of businesses operating in the region. Furthermore, support from governments is expected to play a crucial role in driving the market forward. The global epilepsy market will also record notable growth due to rising healthcare expenditure and the growing prevalence of diseases in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Healthcare institutions all across the world have been overrun by the massive number of COVID-19 patients. Thus, it posed tremendous pressure on the epilepsy devices market. Other items and services that were not essential to the COVID-19 response operations were cancelled or postponed. To lower the danger of exposure to doctors, employees, and patients, a wide range of hospitals temporarily cancelled elective neurology treatments. Thus, it negatively affected the epilepsy devices market.

Market Segmentation

The global epilepsy devices market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product

? Wearable Devices

? Conventional Devices

o Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

o Monitoring Devices

�?� EEG Devices

? Standard EEG

? Video EEG

? Others/Ambulatory EEG

�?� EMG Devices

�?� MEG Devices

�?� Other Monitoring Devices

By End-User

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

? Neurology Centres

? Diagnostic Centres

? Home Care Settings

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

