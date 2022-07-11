Regenerative Medicine Market Latest, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2022-2030

Competitors in the Market, 3M, Novartis AG, Aspect Biosystems, Kite Pharma, Misonix, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Tego Science, Vericel Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Androgen Co., Ltd, Bluebird bio, Other Prominent Players

The global regenerative medicine market size was 18.1 billion in 2021. The global regenerative medicine market is forecast to grow to US$ 128.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The goal of the biomedical discipline of regenerative medicine is to repair damaged tissues and organs by renewing their structure and functionality. It involves the safe transplantation of stem cells made in the laboratory into the body to repair damaged bones, cartilage, blood vessels, and organs. Clinical therapeutic modalities include cell, immunomodulation, and tissue engineering frequently employ cellular and acellular regeneration drugs. They have the ability to treat a number of chronic conditions, including osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and spinal cord injuries.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing geriatric population and rising cases of osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and spinal cord injuries will fuel the demand for regenerative medicine during the study period. Apart from that, genetic disorders and cancer cases are also growing steeply, which will be opportunistic for the regenerative medicine market.

The rising healthcare sector all across the globe and favourable investments by government bodies will benefit the regenerative medicine market during the forecast period. Apart from that, rising investments in Research and Development aimed at enhancing the potential of regenerative medicine will also contribute to the growth of the regenerative medicine market during the forecast period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with regenerative medicine may act as a major restraint in the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for regenerative medicine is forecast to witness potential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic highlighted the need to work on healthcare infrastructure. As a result of this, governments and private bodies started investing highly in the sector. Thus, it has been opportunistic for the regenerative medicine market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the regenerative medicine market during the study period. The projected growth of this regional market will be due to the factors like high healthcare expenditure and increasing focus on stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of disease and rising demand for stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies will drive the growth of the regenerative medicine market. In addition, growing investments in the sector, combined with the early adoption of advanced technologies, will benefit this regional market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global regenerative medicine market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type

? Stem cell therapy

? Biomaterial

? Tissue Engineering

? Others

By Application

? Bone Graft substitutes

? Osteoarticular Diseases

? Dermatology

? Cardiovascular

? Central Nervous System

? Others

By End-User

? Hospitals

? Special Clinics

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

