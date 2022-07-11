Plastic Antioxidants Market Latest, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Competitors in the Market, A.Schulman, Ampacet Corporation, BASF SA, Dover Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Emerald Performance Materials, Evonik Industries, 3V Sigma S.P.A, Adeka Corporation, Lanxess, Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd., Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Other Prominent Players

The global plastic antioxidants market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global plastic antioxidants market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antioxidants are chemicals that function as stabilizers. These stabilizers interact with reactive species to break them down and halt the oxidation process. They stop the oxidation of plastics and other materials caused by heat. Two categories of antioxidants are used in polymers: primary antioxidants and secondary antioxidants.

Factors Influencing the Market

Plastics are gaining significant traction due to their beneficial properties. Plastics are preferred over conventional materials because of their properties like abrasion resistance and chemical resistance. Antioxidants are used in the manufacturing of a variety of polymers, including PE, PP, and PVC. Apart from that, the low cost of polymers, combined with their lightweight, will drive the global plastic antioxidants market forward during the forecast period.

The wide applications of plastic antioxidants across various verticals, such as packaging, building, construction, and automobiles, will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

Growing efforts by renowned industry players are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, BASF SE launched its new antioxidant production factory in 2019 in China. With the launch of this factory, the firm aims to increase the production of phenolics, amines, phosphites, mixes, etc. Thus, such investments are expected to benefit the overall plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the negative health effects of synthetic plastic antioxidants may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific plastic antioxidants market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising use of plastics for packaging and other purposes. In addition, rising disposable income in nations like China and India and growing demand for automotive, consumer goods, etc., are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Rapidly growing population and economic expansion will also contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of the plastic antioxidants market. The COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on the economic conditions of various nations. Governments imposed strict regulations that halted the movement of the people. As a result, it affected the growth of the plastic antioxidants market.

Market Segmentation

The global plastic antioxidants market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Polymer Resin, and Region.

By Type

? Phenols

? Amines

? Phosphites

? Organic Sulfides

? Antioxidant Blends

? Others

By Form

? Solid

? Liquid

By Polymer Resin

? Polyethylene

? Polypropylene

? Polyvinyl Chloride

? Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

? Polystyrene

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

