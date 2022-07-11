Greenflation to bite people in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A green energy advocate has urged the government to do more to support the disadvantaged who will be hit hard during Taiwan’s transition to renewables.

Households will begin to feel the pinch of "greenflation" as industries increasingly switch to low-emission technologies. The increased cost could be passed on to consumers, while the vulnerable will struggle, said Chen Hui-ping (陳惠萍), president of the Taiwan Green Energy for Charity Association, in addition to being a member of Taiwan’s delegation to the COP26 UN climate convention last year.

A just transition is needed for the Tsai administration in pursuit of its 2050 carbon-neutral objective, Chen said, which includes social inclusion and redistribution. Those who will be negatively affected by the transition need to be identified and their opinions need to be included in shaping policy, to help mitigate the impact of greenflation, CNA quoted Chen as saying.

Taiwan can learn from the European Union by setting up a fund that subsidizes the underprivileged and small businesses. Funding can be channeled from proposed carbon fees, which are imposed on large greenhouse gas emitters, she argued.

If Taiwan is to realize a just transition toward a net-zero future, in the long term, a carbon tax must be introduced, in addition to increased aid to help the disadvantaged transition into using more energy efficient technologies, Chen added.

Last month Taipei led the country in passing legislation that serves as a roadmap to cut greenhouse gases. The bill entails eight aspects, from green energy transition to carbon sink enhancement and adaptation.



Chen Hui-ping (陳惠萍), president of the Taiwan Green Energy for Charity Association. (CNA photo)