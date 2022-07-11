Taiwan's Kaohsiung honors Abe with white lights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Major landmarks in Kaohsiung were lit up with white lights on Saturday (July 9) to honor former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who was fatally shot while campaigning in western Japan on Friday (July 8).

On Saturday evening, residents of Kaohsiung saw buildings along the Love River and the Kaohsiung Music Center were illuminated with white lights. Late that evening on Facebook, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) wrote the light displays that symbolize holiness and peace and were on display to thank the former prime minister for his "warmth to Taiwan during his lifetime."



(Facebook, Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Shih Che photo)

Chen stated that the city is in a state of mourning for "Taiwan's dear friend" and is displaying white lights to honor his memory. The mayor wrote that in addition to expressing gratitude to Abe, the displays also "tell the world that Taiwan's Kaohsiung and Japan will continue to walk side by side, deepen cooperation, and firmly defend the value of democracy and freedom."

"When the lights shine, they will always remind us that our dear friend is smiling warmly and always cheering us on," wrote Chen. He added that when Taiwan encountered difficulties, Abe had always given his solidarity and support to the country and had "always been a sincere friend of Taiwan."



(Facebook, Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Shih Che photo)

The mayor noted that Abe had not only lobbied for Japan's donations of COVID vaccines to Taiwan, but had sent a message with his own calligraphy which included the phrase "Taiwan add oil" (台灣加油) following the 2018 Hualien Earthquake "shining a warm light of hope for Taiwan."

Chen pointed out that Abe had also enthusiastically promoted Kaohsiung's pineapples following a ban by China. He also wrote that Kaoshiung is deeply grateful for "Abe's lifelong friendliness to Taiwan, and support and love for Kaohsiung."



(Facebook, Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Shih Che photo)