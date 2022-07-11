Fertility Test Market News Reviews The Ultimate Trends Top Businesses | UEBE Medical, Advacare Pharma

Key Companies Covered in the Fertility Test Market Research are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., – Fairhaven Health LLC, – Fertility Focus Limited, Geratherm Medical AG, HiLin Life Products Inc., Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, UEBE Medical, Advacare Pharma and other key market players.

The global fertility testing market was valued at $462.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%.

Fertility testing is a medical and physical testing assessment that tests the ability to naturally conceive. The fertility test includes the testing of the both the genders. The female fertility testing includes the testing of urine or saliva for the presence of ovulatory hormones. The hormones tested for the presence include luteinizing hormone, estrogen, and progesterone. On the other hand, the male fertility testing includes the testing of the semen for sperm count.

This market growth is attributed to rise in the prevalence of diseases such as PCOS because women with the condition of PCOS do not ovulate every month regularly due to the overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries. Furthermore, increase in number of first-time pregnancies in women and decline in fertility rates across the globe drive the market growth. In addition, growth in awareness regarding fertility testing in both developed and developing countries boosts the market growth. Moreover, the launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy further drives the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Modern Fertility has launched its two new products, Modern Fertility Pregnancy Test, Ovulation Test and free Modern Fertility App.

On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward at-home fertility tests, owing to availability of easy-to-use ovulation prediction test kits and surge in market strategies such as product development and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global fertility test market is segmented on the basis of the product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further divided into urine-based ovulation kits, saliva-based ovulation kits, and other fertility monitors. By mode of purchase, it is bifurcated into OTC-based and prescription-based. By application, it is fragmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. By end user, it is bifurcated into home care settings and fertility clinics. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Ovulation Prediction Kits

o Fertility Monitors

? Urine-based Ovulation Kits

? Saliva-based Ovulation Kit

? Other Fertility Monitors

o Male Fertility Testing Products

By Mode of Purchase

o OTC-based

o Prescription-based

By Application

o Female Fertility Testing

o Male Fertility Testing

By End User

o Home Care Settings

o Fertility Clinics

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

