Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment | Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi

Key Companies Covered in the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Research are ADANI Systems Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, and other key market players.

The fluoroscopy equipment market was valued at $4,072.80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,500.20 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous X-ray picture on a monitor. During a fluoroscopy technique, an X-ray beam is sent through body. The image is delivered to a camera, which enables detailed analysis of movement of a body part, an instrument or a contrast agent throughout the body. Fluoroscopic imaging helps doctors diagnose illnesses and guide them through various treatment processes. Several fluoroscopy techniques can be performed as outpatient treatments while patient is awake. For instance, a barium enema or an upper gastrointestinal series to investigate the esophagus, liver, and small intestine.

Other procedures are performed the same day or as inpatient procedures in the hospital, frequently while the patient is sedated. For instance, the heart and the coronary arteries that provide blood to the heart muscle are examined using a procedure called cardiac catheterization. Other fluoroscopy procedures may be performed under general anesthesia during surgery. Increase in demand for fluoroscopic equipment for pain management and trauma, urological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and other conditions, ease of visualization of the targeted area with fluoroscopy equipment than conventional imaging systems, and increase in geriatric population are the key factors that boost growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market.

In addition, rise in awareness by healthcare professionals for use of fluoroscopy, surge in adoption of fluoroscopy equipment by patients, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in geriatric population are other factors that contribute toward growth of the industry. However, complications and side-effects associated with contrast agents and high cost associated with fluoroscopic equipment are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into fluoroscopy devices and c-arm. Further, the c-arm segment is divided into full size c-arm and mobile c-arm. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into orthopedic, cardiovascular, pain management and trauma, neurology, gastrointestinal, urology, general surgery, and other applications. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Fluoroscopy devices

– C-arm

o Full size C-ARM

o Mobile C-ARM

By Disease Pathology

– Orthopedic

– Cardiovascular

– Pain Management and Trauma

– Neurology

– Gastrointestinal

– Urology

– General Surgery

– Other Applications

By Disease Pathology

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

