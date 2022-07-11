Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Is Waiting For Its Next Big Movement | DIOPTEX GmbH, EyeYon Medical

Key Companies Covered in the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Research are AJL Ophthalmic, CorneaGen Inc., CorNeat Vision, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, Presbia plc, Mediphacos, Aurolab, Cornea Biosciences, DIOPTEX GmbH, EyeYon Medical. and other key market players.

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market generated $376.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $656.19 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1799

A corneal transplant involves replacing a cloudy cornea with a clear donor cornea. Donor tissue comes from individuals who have donated their eyes for the benefit of others. The donor corneas used in transplants are kept freshly stored in eye banks. Furthermore, artificial cornea is an option for transplant patients who cannot tolerate a human donor cornea.

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the future, driven by the rise in geriatric population and surge in prevalence of eye diseases. In addition, increase in prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment further boost the market growth. However, the high cost of ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Around 10 million people in world are reported to suffer from corneal blindness. Therefore, rise in incidences of corneal blindness is the primary factor that drives the growth of the artificial cornea implant market. Moreover, lack of availability of human cornea donor is responsible for the robust growth of the market. In addition, increase in incidences of trauma cases lead to high chances of eye injury, which further propel the market growth. The possibility of nerve regeneration after cornea transplant by human donor cornea is low while the possibility of nerve regeneration after biosynthetic cornea implant is high.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1799

The rejection of artificial cornea made up of alloplastic material by human eye is expected to be the majorfactor that restrains the growth of the market. Artificial cornea implant is a costly surgery, therefore the adoption for this surgery is quite low in the developing countries which deters the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, low availability of human cornea donor and high risk in the grafting artificial cornea implant have made a huge impact in the global market.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented on the basis of type, transplant type, disease indication, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into human cornea and artificial cornea. By transplant type, it is categorized into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, anterior lamellar keratoplasty and keratoprosthesis. By disease indication, the market is divided into Fuchs’ Dystrophy, Fungal Keratitis, Keratoconus and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA)..

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2028 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in artificial cornea and corneal implant globally

– Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Human Cornea

– Artificial Cornea

By Transplant Type

– Penetrating Keratoplasty

– Endothelial Keratoplasty

– Anterior lamellar keratoplasty

– keratoprosthesis

By Disease Indication

– Fuchs’ Dystrophy

– Fungal Keratitis

– Keratoconus

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Specialty Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1799

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

Request full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1799

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com