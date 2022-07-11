Erythropoietin Drugs Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Destiny | Intas Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Hospira

Key Companies Covered in the Erythropoietin Drugs Market Research are Amgen Inc., Biocon,, Celltrion, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Hospira Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Roche, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other key market players.

The erythropoietin drugs market was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Erythropoietin is a glycoprotein hormone synthesized in the bone marrow that controls and regulates mechanism of erythropoiesis (production of red blood cells). These erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are used for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia. Improved recombinant DNA technology has led to development of synthetic forms of erythropoietin such as epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa, epoetin-omega, and epoetin-delta.

Rise in number of patients suffering from anemic conditions induced due to cancer, HIV and ESRD treatment, favorable reimbursements, and increase in commercialization of EPO biosimilars are the major factors for the market growth. However, side effects such as arterial hypertension, iron deficiency, influenza-like syndrome, and longer treatment period (4-6 weeks) hampers growth of erythropoietin drugs market. Availability of numerous biosimilars has rendered low-cost options for patients, therefore, increased adoption rates for EPO drugs particularly in developing regions, which boosts the market growth. Furthermore, commercialization patterns for erythropoietin biosimilars, readily available reimbursements, favorable government regulations, and awareness regarding benefits of EPO therapeutics contribute toward growth of erythropoietin drugs market.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin alfa. By application, it is classified into anemia, kidney disorders, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Epoetin-alfa

– Epoetin-beta

– Darbepoetin alfa

By Application

– Anemia

– Kidney Disorders

Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

