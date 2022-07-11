Heparin Market New Coming Industry To Witness Great Growth Opportunities In Upcoming Years From 2022 To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Heparin Market Research are Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Leo Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Viatris Inc. and other key market players.

The global heparin market was valued at $6,535 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,015 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Heparin is an anticoagulant medication and a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan produced by basophils and mast cells in all mammals. It is used to prevent formation of blood clots caused by certain medical conditions or medical procedures. It is used in the treatment of various health conditions, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep-vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and is also used during heart surgery for carrying out cardiopulmonary bypass as well as hemofiltration. It is also administered for major orthopedic surgeries such as hip replacement and knee replacement. Recent development in heparin research to develop heparin with ultra-low molecular weight for utilization in chemotherapy opened new avenues for the heparin market.

Rise in occurrence of venous thrombosis due to various underlying factors, such as cardiovascular diseases, drive the growth of the global heparin market. In addition, application of heparin in various surgeries, such as orthopedic and heart surgeries, and increase in number of patients undergoing such surgeries further boost the growth of the market. However, many adverse side-effects associated with heparin, such as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, restrain the growth of the market. In addition, as heparin is derived from animal sources, it poses a significant safety and supply issue, which further limits the growth of the market.

In contrast, availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that assist in treating various cancers, coagulation, and inflammatory diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the adoption of heparin products. Moreover, increase in government funding toward improving healthcare facilities and extensive R&D activities to develop heparin with improved therapeutic potential and minimal side-effects are anticipated to further provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global heparin market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH). By application, it is classified into venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heparin market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of heparin used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Unfractionated Heparin

– Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

– Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

By Application

– Venous Thromboembolism

– Coronary Artery Disease

– Atrial Fibrillation

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

