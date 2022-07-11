Taiwan flags lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor Abe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan flew its flag at half-staff on Monday (July 11) to honor former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who was fatally shot while campaigning in western Japan on Friday (July 8).

While delivering a campaign speech at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday (July 8) for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate in Nara, an assailant identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, fired two shots at Abe with a crude, handmade gun. By 5 p.m. that day, Abe succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead, sending shockwaves across the globe.

On Saturday, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that whenever Taiwan encountered difficulties and challenges, Abe had always supported Taiwan. Therefore, Chang said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Monday.

Chang said lowering the flag was a way to express Taiwan's mourning for and gratitude to Abe. He added that it demonstrates Taiwan's determination to "stand side by side with Japan in firmly defending the values of democracy and freedom."

Chang pointed out that in accordance with the provisions of the Half-mast Implementation Regulations (國旗下半旗實施辦法), Tsai has decided that government agencies and public schools at all levels will fly their flags at half-staff on Monday to "commemorate the outstanding contributions made by former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Taiwan throughout his life."



Flag lowered to half-staff at Presidential Office Building on Monday. (CNA photo)