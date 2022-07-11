Alexa
Taiwan shuts down rumors it donated mortar munitions to Ukraine

Defense ministry says all military aid is in accordance with Taiwan foreign policy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/11 09:53
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop tank through street in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 8, 2022.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday (July 10) shut down a report that Taiwan donated 60 mm mortar munitions to Ukraine.

A report alleged that a soldier recently discovered that the 60mm mortar shells used had traditional Chinese characters on them, which suggested they are military supplies from or manufactured in Taiwan, per CNA.

The MND clarified that the batch number of the ammunition in a photo featured in a Ukrainian report is different from the encoding method used by the Taiwanese army. In all military aid operations, the defense ministry follows Taiwan’s overall foreign policy in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MND said in a press release.

The MND emphasized that Taiwan, in the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance among democratic countries, supports and maintains Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The nation also opposes any act unilaterally changing the status quo by force and using violence against Ukrainians, the MND added.
