Health minister Chen Shih-chung to enter Taipei mayoral race

The DPP also announced former Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung to be DPP's candidate for New Taipei mayor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/10 23:09
Chen Shih-chung (Overseas Community Affairs Council photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also doubles as the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), will represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to run for Taipei mayor in the local elections on Nov. 26.

With local elections for the positions of mayor, county commissioner and council members less than five months away, the parties have confirmed candidates for most positions. The DPP on Sunday (July 10) nominated Chen to represent the party to run for Taipei mayor, and Chen confirmed he would run in a public statement.

Chen said, “I will take responsibility when it comes, whether it is for disease prevention or for other matters. The DPP’s election strategy committee decided to nominate me for the Taipei mayoral race today, and I’m thankful for the trust Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen and the committee have in me to run for Taipei mayor. As it is an unshirkable responsibility, I’ll do my best.”

“Taipei is my home. I was born here, grew up here, and live here. I have deep feelings for this place. I have hopes and ideas for Taipei, and I know the city has been developing too slowly for too long. People please join me to win the fight for the future of Taipei,” Chen went on to say.

The DPP also announced on Sunday that former Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) will be the party’s candidate to run for New Taipei mayor. President Tsai said that Chen is stable, professional, has good communication skills, and is a policy expert, while Lin has a broad international vision, has experience managing a city, and has the abilities needed to steer New Taipei City to new prosperity.
Chen Shih-chung
Taipei mayoral race
Lin Chia-lung
New Taipei mayoral race

