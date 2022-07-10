Alexa
Water fatalities have increased in Taiwan within the last five years

The NPA reminded people not to go into dangerous waters where swimming is prohibited

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/10 21:29
(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the past five years, less than half of the people involved in water rescue incidents survived, the National Fire Agency (NFA) said in a press release on Sunday (July 10).

According to the NFA release, an average of 902 people have been involved in such incidents every year in Taiwan in the last five years, of whom 341 survived, 536 died, and 25 went missing.

At least four people died in four separate drowning incidents across the country on Saturday (July 9). Over the past five years, most drowning incidents (44%) occurred in streams or rivers, while 23% took place on beaches, and 9% in ditches. More than half of the drownings occurred in the period from June to October, especially in July, which accounted for 12.1% of the incidents.

The NFA reminded people not to go into dangerous waters where swimming is prohibited and leave the site when they sense the weather is changing.

People should remember the five steps for rescuing drowning people and the 10 points for preventing drowning, the NFA said. Those lists can be found here.
