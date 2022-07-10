Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Construction of stations C20-24 of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Light Rail to be completed ahead of schedule

Mayor says he hopes the entire circular light rail line can be completed next year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/10 18:54
Construction of stations C20-24 of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Light Rail to be completed ahead of schedule

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Construction of station C20-24 will be completed in October, two months ahead of schedule, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Saturday (June 9).

Completion of the construction of Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail’s C20 - 24 stations (the Museum of Fine Arts Station to the Heart of Love River Station) will coincide with this year’s Taiwan Design Expo, which will take place Oct. 7 - 23 in Koahsiung, CNA quoted Chen as saying during a speech at the Heart of Love River Station on Saturday.

The completion of the new light rail section will provide members of the public with the convenience of transiting from Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Zuoying Station to Kaohsiung MRT Red Line’s Aozihdi Station. From there, passengers can board the Circular Light Rail to get to the line's Museum of Fine Arts Station, Hamasen Station, Penglai Pier-2 Station, or Dayi Pier-2 Station, the mayor said.

The mayor added that he hopes the circular light rail will reach Bo-ai Road by the end of this year and the entire line can be completed next year.

Construction of stations C20-24 of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Light Rail to be completed ahead of schedule
(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation image)
Chen Chi-mai
Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail
Heart of Love River Station
Taiwan Design Expo

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s KMT names think tank chief to run for Kaohsiung mayor
Taiwan’s KMT names think tank chief to run for Kaohsiung mayor
2022/06/29 15:56
Taiwan's Kaohsiung seeks enhanced cooperation with Bratislava
Taiwan's Kaohsiung seeks enhanced cooperation with Bratislava
2022/06/10 16:46
Kaohsiung KMT councilor accidentally slams her own party
Kaohsiung KMT councilor accidentally slams her own party
2022/05/28 09:04
Race for Kaohsiung City Hall warms up once more
Race for Kaohsiung City Hall warms up once more
2022/04/23 10:34
Taiwan Coast Guard receives two offshore patrol vessels
Taiwan Coast Guard receives two offshore patrol vessels
2022/04/08 13:57