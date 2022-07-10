Construction of stations C20-24 of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Light Rail to be completed ahead of schedule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Construction of station C20-24 will be completed in October, two months ahead of schedule, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Saturday (June 9).

Completion of the construction of Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail’s C20 - 24 stations (the Museum of Fine Arts Station to the Heart of Love River Station) will coincide with this year’s Taiwan Design Expo, which will take place Oct. 7 - 23 in Koahsiung, CNA quoted Chen as saying during a speech at the Heart of Love River Station on Saturday.

The completion of the new light rail section will provide members of the public with the convenience of transiting from Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Zuoying Station to Kaohsiung MRT Red Line’s Aozihdi Station. From there, passengers can board the Circular Light Rail to get to the line's Museum of Fine Arts Station, Hamasen Station, Penglai Pier-2 Station, or Dayi Pier-2 Station, the mayor said.

The mayor added that he hopes the circular light rail will reach Bo-ai Road by the end of this year and the entire line can be completed next year.



(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation image)