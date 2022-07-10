MOFA thanks US for conveying Taiwan security concerns with China at G20 conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (July 10) thanked the U.S. for revisiting China’s ramped-up provocations toward Taiwan and for reiterating its support for Taiwan Strait peace and stability during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) the day before.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on July 9. In a post-meeting press conference, Blinken said he expressed American concerns about China’s “increasingly provocative rhetoric and activity toward Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Blinken also said he brought up China’s human rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang. The two “addressed areas of disagreement and ways to manage and reduce risks,” he added.

MOFA pointed out in a press release that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs deliberately exaggerated and distorted the meeting’s agenda concerning the Taiwan Strait with its usual trickery. It reiterated that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, and only the Taiwanese have the right to decide the future of the nation through democratic processes.

MOFA said that in recent days, the Chinese government increased its military activity around Taiwan. Acts include air defense identification zone intrusions by a large number of military aircraft and ships, and falsely claiming that the Taiwan Strait is not international waters, the foreign ministry said.

MOFA stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country that has never been under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government. The Taiwanese will not succumb to the threat of force by Beijing, it added.

The Taiwan government will continue to strengthen national defense capabilities, safeguard national security, and cooperate with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to jointly defend the rules-based international order and maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, MOFA said.