Taiwan reports 27,708 local COVID cases

71 deaths also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/10 14:36
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 10) announced 27,844 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 27,708 were local and 136 were imported, as well as 71 deaths.

The local cases included 12,887 males and 14,812 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of nine local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 208 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 71 reported deaths, 43 were male and 28 were female. They ranged in age between 20 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Seventy had a history of chronic illness and 50 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 23 and July 7 and died between June 21 and July 7.

The 136 imported cases included 79 males and 57 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between July 8 and Saturday (July 9). Six arrived from the U.S., four from India, three from Thailand, two from the United Arab Emirates, and one each from Uruguay, Germany, and Singapore, while the origins of the other 118 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 4,082,028 cases of COVID-19, including 15,682 imported cases, while 7,624 people have succumbed to the disease.
Taiwan COVID case count
CECC
local cases

