Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Senator Rick Scott meets with DPP Legislator Lo Chi-cheng

Lo Chi-cheng says Senator Scott loyal Taiwan supporter

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/10 12:06
(Facebook, Lo Chi-cheng photo)

(Facebook, Lo Chi-cheng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Rick Scott met with Democratic Progressive Party Legislator and International Affairs Director Lo Chi-cheng (羅致政) on Saturday (July 9), where the senator expressed his strong support for Taiwan.

In an hour-long conversation between the two, Lo said he could tell the senator, who arrived in Taiwan on July 7, truly supports the nation. Lo said Scott also heavily criticized China.

The senator said that his national security adviser showed him Beijing’s protest of his visit to Taiwan, but he was completely unmoved, according to Lo.

The DPP legislator emphasized that it is only with so many international allies from the U.S., Japan, and the rest of the world, who adhere to their beliefs and stand firm, that Taiwan can continue to be seen and heard in the international community.

Scott met with Taiwanese government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), over the past two days.

Meanwhile, in response to Taiwan's air defense identification zone incursions by China that occurred during Scott's visit, the senator tweeted, "I strongly condemn Communist China’s military aggression toward Taiwan. These shameful intimidation tactics will never weaken my unwavering commitment to supporting freedom and democracy for all and protecting the national security interests of the United States.”

Scott has introduced several Taiwan-friendly bills in the U.S. Senate, including the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act in February and the Deterring Communist Chinese Aggression Against Taiwan Through Financial Sanctions Act last March.

In May, the senator signed a joint letter initiated by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, calling on U.S. President Biden to include Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. He also signed two joint letters supporting negotiations between Taiwan and the U.S. for a bilateral trade agreement.

In April, Scott visited the Taiwan representative office in Lithuania, becoming the first U.S. Congressman to visit a Taiwanese representative office on foreign soil.
Taiwan
U.S.
Rick Scott
Lo Chi-cheng

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese cover wall in messages of condolence for Japan ex-PM Abe
Taiwanese cover wall in messages of condolence for Japan ex-PM Abe
2022/07/09 20:35
1,000-year-old pine tree falls, breaks windows at central Taiwan hotel
1,000-year-old pine tree falls, breaks windows at central Taiwan hotel
2022/07/09 16:44
Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association makes first visit to Slovakia
Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association makes first visit to Slovakia
2022/07/09 15:57
Taiwan reveals genome of first monkeypox case
Taiwan reveals genome of first monkeypox case
2022/07/09 15:33
Taiwan reports 28,028 local COVID cases, 94 deaths
Taiwan reports 28,028 local COVID cases, 94 deaths
2022/07/09 14:14