Taiwanese conductor turns down offer to conduct China-affiliated concert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese conductor in Europe recently refused an invitation to conduct a concert held on Saturday (July 9) commemorating the 50th anniversary of Germany-China relations.

Conductor Heng-yi Pao (鮑恆毅) said a Chinese organizer asked him through one of his professors at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna last week if he would like to conduct the concert, held in the suburbs of Hannover, Germany. However, he refused on the grounds that he is Taiwanese, CNA reported.

"China is not my country. It is not appropriate for Taiwanese to participate," he said.

The organizer had emphasized that it was a musical event with no political connotations. Furthermore, the organizer was willing to pay for air tickets and offer a generous performance fee, per CNA.

Pao said that this was a political event that would likely display the Chinese flag. Thus, it would not be appropriate for him to participate.

The 30-year-old conductor graduated from the National Taipei University of Education and was an assistant conductor of the Taipei Philharmonic Youth Choir, according to CNA. In 2019, he won awards in conducting competitions held in Slovenia and Poland.

In June, he completed the highest performance diploma in orchestral conducting at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. He said he plans to advance his performance career in Taiwan in the future.