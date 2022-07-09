Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 5 military aircraft from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five aircraft from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Saturday (July 9), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The military identified the airplanes as two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, a Y-8 ASW anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and a Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) plane.

In the third day of intrusions this month, the aircraft appeared in the southwest sector of Taiwan’s ADIZ and were soon warned to leave the area. The Ministry of National Defense also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the aircraft.

