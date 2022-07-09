Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Motorcyclists call for end to “martial law” on Taiwan’s roads

3,000 bikers call for end to restrictions, demand right for heavy motorbikes to drive on freeways

  741
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/09 17:59
3,000 motorcyclists protest in Taipei Saturday against traffic restrictions. 

3,000 motorcyclists protest in Taipei Saturday against traffic restrictions.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 3,000 motorcyclists took to the streets of downtown Taipei Saturday (July 9) to demand what they called an end to “martial law” on Taiwan’s roads.

Those demands included the right for heavy motorbikes to enter the nation’s freeways and some roads that have until now been off limits, CNA reported.

The protest saw the protest proceed to Zhongxiao West Road, a busy stretch of road near Taipei Main Station where motorized two-wheelers are banned. It then went to Ketagalan Boulevard, the wide avenue in front of the Presidential Office Building, which is often the scene of major protests.

The organizers demanded an end to total scooter bans on some roads and to two-stage left turns. This rule forces motorcycles to halt on the right at intersections before being allowed to turn left.

The protesters also accused the government of enforcing policies biased against the 14 million scooter and motorcycle users in Taiwan, according to CNA. Excessive fines, random speed checks, and arbitrary traffic restrictions imposed by local governments also incurred the anger of the participants at Saturday’s event.
motorcycles
scooters
motorbikes
traffic regulations
protest

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine 'towards victory' rallies to be held in 3 Taiwan cities
Ukraine 'towards victory' rallies to be held in 3 Taiwan cities
2022/05/03 18:48
Taiwan Railways Administration employees plan to take more holidays off
Taiwan Railways Administration employees plan to take more holidays off
2022/04/21 16:32
Ukrainian parliament thanks Taiwan for support
Ukrainian parliament thanks Taiwan for support
2022/04/19 11:29
Taiwanese join Ukrainians in march for peace in Taipei
Taiwanese join Ukrainians in march for peace in Taipei
2022/03/13 17:11
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
2022/03/11 14:35