Motorcyclists call for end to “martial law” on Taiwan’s roads

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 3,000 motorcyclists took to the streets of downtown Taipei Saturday (July 9) to demand what they called an end to “martial law” on Taiwan’s roads.

Those demands included the right for heavy motorbikes to enter the nation’s freeways and some roads that have until now been off limits, CNA reported.

The protest saw the protest proceed to Zhongxiao West Road, a busy stretch of road near Taipei Main Station where motorized two-wheelers are banned. It then went to Ketagalan Boulevard, the wide avenue in front of the Presidential Office Building, which is often the scene of major protests.

The organizers demanded an end to total scooter bans on some roads and to two-stage left turns. This rule forces motorcycles to halt on the right at intersections before being allowed to turn left.

The protesters also accused the government of enforcing policies biased against the 14 million scooter and motorcycle users in Taiwan, according to CNA. Excessive fines, random speed checks, and arbitrary traffic restrictions imposed by local governments also incurred the anger of the participants at Saturday’s event.