Taiwan’s FormosaVerse delivers essential supplies to underprivileged

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — FormosaVerse, a company providing Taiwan-themed cryptocurrency e-commerce services, gathered drivers and riders to deliver boxes of supplies to the underprivileged on Saturday (June 9).

According to FormosaVerse, Vehicle Gathering, the RAV4 Club, Car Mod King, Phantom Dragon Riding Team, and the Nissan X-TRAIL NXT Crown Family Group joined the program, delivering 140 boxes of supplies to Yilan’s Aohua and Wuta villages as well as Taoyuan’s Fuxing District. The team consisted of nearly 30 cars and motorbikes, with the goal of helping out disadvantaged families through blockchain technology.

On June 20, the company launched its “Formosa Life” program, which sought to raise NT$1 million (US$33,600) worth of cryptocurrency and donate 1,000 boxes of supplies between June 27 and July 24. The boxes were delivered through the Alliance of Taiwan Foodbanks, which is chaired by Fang He-sheng (方荷生), a village chief in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District and the recipient of a Presidential Cultural Awards Community Building Award.

FormosaVerse said this was the first time cryptocurrency has been combined with food banks in its application, and that it believed the unique digital certificates generated on blockchains can be put to good use as a medium that records resources and the kindness of contributors. The non-fungible tokens minted for the program not only document charitable actions such as purchasing, organizing, and delivering but also reflect individual generosity and goodwill.

The company said thousands of people have been infected with COVID-19 and undergo quarantine every day. Underprivileged families have been hit especially hard as their livelihoods are at risk.

Elderly people living alone or grandparents caring for grandchildren may not be able to procure necessities after being infected or going into quarantine, as many do not know how to order delivery or make purchases online. Therefore, FormosaVerse hopes to form a network that connects donors, brands, suppliers, food banks, and those in need through Formosa Life — leaving no one behind as society reopens in the post-pandemic era.



A volunteer driver loads supply boxes into his car for delivery. (FormosaVerse photo)