1,000-year-old pine tree falls, breaks windows at central Taiwan hotel

White pine tree said to be oldest and tallest tree of its kind in Southeast Asia

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/09 16:44
A collapsing pine tree broke windows at a hotel in Taichung City's Heping District Saturday. 

A collapsing pine tree broke windows at a hotel in Taichung City's Heping District Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 1,000-year-old and 36-meter-tall Taiwan pine tree collapsed, breaking windows at a hotel in Taichung City, reports said Saturday (July 9).

Nobody was injured in the incident, which was believed to have been caused by termites eating away at the core of the tree. The white pine (aka five-leaf pine), was 1,000 years old, and the oldest and tallest tree of its kind in Southeast Asia, according to a statement by the Utopia Holiday Hotel in the Guguan area of Heping District.

The pine was located inside the grounds of the hotel and was popular with vacationers for pictures. Its trunk was so wide, it took six people to link arms around the tree, CNA reported.

Agriculture experts had a look at its termite problem two years ago, but around 11 a.m. Saturday, the tree suddenly collapsed in the direction of a river. Recent abundant rainfall was also believed to have played a part in Saturday’s incident.

The collapsing tree broke windows at the hotel and damaged a railing, but nobody was injured, the report said. Hotel management said it might try to preserve the trunk of the tree and erect it as a memorial for visitors, according to CNA.
