Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association makes first visit to Slovakia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association has made its first trip to Slovakia, staying in the country from Tuesday (July 5) to Friday (July 8).

The delegation, consisting of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators and led by the association’s Chair Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑), made stops in Poland and Hungary before arriving in Slovakia.

Hsu shared on Facebook that the association received an invitation to visit from Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik. He referred to the controversy Laurencik's colleagues had caused when they pretended to brawl in the Legislative Yuan during their visit in June, saying it was “inappropriate but not intentional” and “should not be misused to serve unfriendly interests.”

Laurencik wrote, “Both of our countries have gone a long way to become full-fledged democracies … Through mutual visits of our parliamentarians, the bridge of friendship between our countries can grow stronger to create a wide route toward a free, democratic and prosperous future.”

The delegation was received by Laurencik and councilmen Andrej Stancik and Tomas Lehotsky. Laurencik wrote on Facebook, “Friends are not divided by boarders … My Taiwanese friends are in Slovakia these days. I am very glad to welcome them and show them a piece of our beautiful country.”

Stancik, who had been in Taiwan less than a month ago, wrote, “Our friends from Taiwan appreciate Slovakia as a partner and mentioned that they would like to facilitate more investments here in the future.

"Investments in Slovakia mean more jobs and more money, and I believe that even mutual visits such as these will only deepen our cooperation.”



Hsu Chih-chieh says he was moved by the Slovak Taiwan Friendship Group preparing a large flag of Taiwan. (Facebook, Hsu Chih-chieh photo)

The delegation visited an educational center for Ukrainian refugee children set up by the Slovak-Ukraine Initiative and sponsored by Taiwan on Wednesday (July 6). They also attended a performance at the State Traditional Dance Collective (SLUK) and learned a traditional Slovak dance, paving the way for future cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Slovakia.

On Facebook, Hsu also detailed the delegation’s experience in Poland and Hungary, including a meeting with Wroclaw Mayor Jacek Sutryk, a tour of an underground cellar in Mad, Hungary, led by Hungary-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association Chair Istvan Tiba. The delegation also met Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony to make a US$150,000 donation to the city, additionally meeting up with members of Momentum Mozgalom.



The delegation poses with children at the educational center for Ukrainian refugee children. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office in Slovakia photo)



The delegation meets Wroclaw Mayor Jacek Sutryk to discuss the Russo-Ukraine war. (Facebook, Hsu Chih-chieh photo)



Taiwan donates US$150,000 to Budapest in support of Ukrainian refugees. (Facebook, Hsu Chih-chieh photo)