Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense of the Port of Taipei against an attack by Chinese airplanes and helicopters will feature prominently in the annual Han Kuang wargames from July 25, reports said Saturday (July 9).

The port is on the country’s north coast, in Taipei City’s Bali District, just west of the mouth of the Tamsui River. The area has been mentioned by media reports as one of the points in Taiwan most likely to face a Chinese invasion.

During five days at the end of July, the Han Kuang 38 drills will include the simulation of an attack against the port by planes and helicopters from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), the Liberty Times reported. The Taiwan side would likely respond with mobile missile launchers, anti-air artillery, and attack helicopters.

Military will be deployed in the area, with the action including some live-fire drills, so as to acquaint troops with real-life situations and the harbor environment, defense officials said.

Another part of the Han Kuang drills in late July will include the simulation of a Chinese air attack on a military base in Hukou, Hsinchu County. The Navy will send ships outside the ports of Kaohsiung, Taitung and Hualien for joint drills with the Air Force to repel a simulated attack by Chinese frigates and amphibious units, according to defense sources.