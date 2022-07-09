Taiwan reports 28,028 local COVID cases, 94 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 28,028 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (July 9), as well as 107 imported cases and 94 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was the 94,808 infections reported May 27, while the lowest number since then were the 23,045 local transmissions reported July 4. The highest number of deaths, 213, were confirmed on June 10.

Saturday's new local cases included 12,921 males and 15,094 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,122, followed by Taichung City with 3,576 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 3,119. Eight cities and counties reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 94 new deaths were 53 male and 41 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 91 suffering from chronic diseases and 63 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 18 and July 6, and passed away between May 22 and July 6.

The 107 new imported cases included 66 males and 41 females, aged from under 5 to 79.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 4,054,189, including 4,038,587 domestic cases and 15,548 imported ones. The 7,553 fatalities from the pandemic include 7,538 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,787 deaths and Taipei City 935.