Man arrested for online threat to shoot Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in Tainan was arrested on Friday evening (July 8) after saying online that he wanted to shoot President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in response to former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s assassination.

Commenting on a post on the online forum PTT entitled, “Abe Shinzo assassination suspect confesses! Wants to shoot the former prime minister due to discontent,” the man surnamed Chen (陳), under the alias isisisdog, wrote Friday afternoon, “If it were me, I would want to execute Tsai Ing-wen by shooting.”

Another user named "zwxyzxxx" replied, telling him to “stop messing around” as his comment may lead to legal consequences.

CNA cited the Tainan City Police Department Yongkang Precinct as saying that Miaoli County Police Bureau discovered the comment while patrolling online activities at around 2 p.m. on Friday. Miaoli police immediately reported the comment to the Criminal Investigation Bureau, which located the IP address in Tainan.

Tainan police arrested Chen at his home at around 7 p.m. and seized the phone with which he made the comment. According to the police, the 22-year-old recent university graduate, who is unemployed, made the comment due to being dissatisfied with politics.

Chen’s parents repeatedly apologized, saying their child had spoken without thinking and made an inappropriate joke.

Though the police dismissed the likelihood of Chen acting on his words, they transferred his case to prosecutors with the charge of threatening to cause injury. Chen’s parents were asked to monitor Chen more closely.