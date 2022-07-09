Alexa
Minor early-morning earthquake jolts east Taiwan

Level 3 intensity reported in Hualien, Taitung counties

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/09 11:39
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 1:43 a.m. Saturday morning (July 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 55.5 kilometers north-northwest of Taitung County Hall with a focal depth of 18.8 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien and Taitung counties and a 1 Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
